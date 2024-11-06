Florida's Attempt To Overturn 6-Week Abortion Ban Fails

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In the state of Florida, a on amending the law for elective abortion, which required a 60% approval rate from voters to pass, was rejected. Under the current regulations in the state, elective abortion is only permitted before the sixth week of pregnancy.

The proposed amendment faced significant challenges in the Republican-led state of Florida, and former President Donald Trump, who resides in Florida, had publicly announced during his election campaign that he would vote against it.

In today's referendum, Florida voters were asked whether they agreed with allowing elective termination of pregnancy up to the 24th week, when a fetus is considered viable outside the womb, and beyond that point only if the mother's health is at risk.

The current state law in Florida prohibits elective termination of pregnancy after the sixth week of pregnancy.

To pass this new proposal in Florida, 60% of voters needed to agree, whereas in other states that hold referendums on elective termination of pregnancy, a simple majority of over 50% is sufficient for approval.

The failure of the amendment reflects the conservative stance in Florida on abortion rights, with stringent restrictions in place compared to other states in the U.S.

The result of this referendum could influence similar abortion legislation efforts in other conservative states, highlighting the ongoing national debate over reproductive rights in the United States.

