(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture World Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kitchen Furniture World Market Outlook provides a comprehensive analysis of the global kitchen furniture market focusing on 60 key countries. This report offers a comparative analysis with graphs and tables including historical data, market forecasts for each country, and profiles of the leading kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide.

Market Highlights:



The world market for Kitchen Furniture currently amounts to approximately US$ 57 billion, accounting for 13% of the total furniture market. After the extraordinary growth in the aftermath of the pandemic, it is experiencing a decline, although the expected contraction in 2024 will not have the same impact as in 2023. The dynamics of international kitchen trade are expected to be slightly stronger, allowing pre-pandemic levels to be exceeded. Germany confirms itself as the undisputed leading exporter of kitchen furniture worldwide, but new countries are gaining positions in the sector's export landscape.

THE KITCHEN FURNITURE INDUSTRY - REPORT STRUCTURE

Part 1: Overview of the Global Kitchen Furniture Market

The first part of this report provides a detailed overview of the global kitchen furniture market, presenting data on kitchen furniture production, consumption, and trade for 60 countries from 2018 to 2024, along with key macroeconomic indicators and forecasts for 2025-2027. Insights on kitchen furniture exports, imports, and home appliance trade by country offer a comprehensive view of the industry's landscape and growth potential.

Part 2: Kitchen Furniture Data by Country

The second part of the report deeply analyses the kitchen furniture market across 60 countries, with tables summarizing basic data on the kitchen furniture sector, including macroeconomic indicators and market forecasts.

Each country table includes:



Kitchen furniture sector data (2018-2023 value data and preliminary 2024) for production, imports, exports, and consumption

International trade data, the opening of the kitchen furniture sector to foreign trade with import penetration and export ratios

Economic indicators relevant to the kitchen furniture industry

Forecasted growth in kitchen furniture demand (2025-2027)

Major kitchen furniture trading partners (top import/export countries)

Imports of selected major built-in kitchen appliances (refrigerators, hoods, dishwashers) Kitchen furniture production, consumption, and trade, in volumes (thousand units) and estimated average unit value

Part 3: Company Profiles

This section profiles 50 of the largest kitchen furniture manufacturers globally, offering insights into the industry's competitive landscape, including:



American Woodmark

BRW Black Red White

Cabico

Fournier

Godrej Interio

Hanssem

Howden Joinery

Ikea

Lube

MasterBrand Cabinets

Nobilia

Oppein

Takara Standard Veneta Cucine

Each Company Profile is structured as follows:



Company information (headquarters, website, contact details -general email address-, year of establishment, activity, employees)

Group structure and subsidiary details

Financial data, including the incidence of kitchen furniture on total revenue and kitchen sales segmentation by price ranges

Key brands, manufacturing locations Sales breakdown by product and geographical area and Distribution channels

THIS COMPREHENSIVE MARKET REPORT ANSWERS ESSENTIAL QUESTIONS, SUCH AS:



What is the current size and growth trajectory of the global kitchen furniture market worldwide?

Which are the major countries for kitchen furniture production and the most promising markets for kitchen furniture demand globally? Who are the key players in the global kitchen furniture industry?

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE

The report analyses 60 countries grouped into the following geographic regions:



EU countries (European Union 27), United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom (29 countries).

Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU: Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, Ukraine (4 countries).

Asia and Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam (14 countries).

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates (7 countries).

North America: Canada, Mexico, United States (3 countries). South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile (3 countries)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

World Market of Kitchen Furniture by Geographic Region - US$ Million and Shares 2024, % Changes 2024/2018

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900