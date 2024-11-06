US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump To Address Supporters In Florida As He Notches Key Wins

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jubilant Donald supporters gathered in Florida on election night, eagerly anticipating a speech from the former president after his key wins in the White House race, newswire AFP reported on Wednesday.

Men in formal suits and women in dresses mingled at the Palm Beach County Center event. At the same time, a passionate Trump supporter stood out in a leather vest emblazoned with the former president's name. Whether dressed up or down, many attendees sported Trump 's iconic red“Make America Great Again” baseball caps, AFP reported.

“I feel like Trump has won this election. This is over, and I feel like the world's about to be much greater,” said Moses Abraham, 22.

Trump pushed closer to victory over Kamala Harris on Wednesday, leaving the Democrat the narrowest of remaining paths to stop him from scoring a stunning political comeback.

“This is like 2016. I feel that we are on the same path to win. I feel very optimistic about tonight,” said Jo Ann Poly Calvo.“Donald Trump is the perfect fit for America.”

Florida, located in the southeastern United States, has become a spiritual home for Trump, who has faced a litany of legal woes in his native New York.

He maintains a residence in the Republican stronghold state at Mar-a-Lago, doubling as a members' club.