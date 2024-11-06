Elon Musk Makes BIG Claim As Donald Trump Declares Victory In US Elections 2024: 'He Would Not Have Won Without...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election results 2024: Elon Musk has hailed the results of the 2024 US presidential election, with Donald set to become the 47th President of the United States. The Tesla CEO, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump throughout his campaign, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the crucial role of women voters in Trump's success, responding directly to US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments about women's organising power.

In his post, Musk commented,“The reality is that an enormous number of sensible, smart women voted for Donald Trump . He would not have won without them.”

His statement came in response to Ocasio-Cortez's earlier post, where she wrote,“We ran 80,000 election simulations and women are pissed off and well-organized in every one of them.”

Donald Trump's Praise for Elon Musk

During his election night speech in West Palm Beach, Trump also expressed his admiration for Musk , who played a pivotal role in helping secure his victory in crucial states like Pennsylvania.

"He's a character. He's a special guy, he's a super genius," Trump said, referring to Musk. The former president added, "We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have that many of them."

Donald Trump's remarks follow the billionaire's continued support for the Republican nominee, both financially and through public endorsements. Musk has been a major donor to Trump's political action committee, contributing millions to help fuel the campaign's push.

As the results poured in, Elon Musk shared his confidence in Donald Trump 's victory and future plans for the country.