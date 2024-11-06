Mexico’S Judicial Reform Survives Supreme Court Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Supreme Court dealt a blow to opponents of the controversial judicial reform on Tuesday. The court failed to reach the required majority to strike down key elements of the reform.



This decision leaves intact most of the ruling party's plan to overhaul the judicial system. The reform, passed by lawmakers in September, mandates direct for judges and magistrates.



Critics argue this change threatens judicial independence. Supporters claim it will make the courts more accountable to the people. President Claudia Sheinbaum scored a significant victory with this outcome.



The court's decision averts a potential clash between the executive and judicial branches. Such a conflict could have sparked a constitutional crisis. Seven of the eleven justices voted to roll back parts of the reform.



However, eight votes were needed to pass the measure. This narrow margin highlights the deep divisions within the court over this issue. The reform requires elections in June 2025 to replace a wide range of judicial positions.







In addition, this includes all Supreme Court justices, which will be reduced from eleven to nine members. Over 1,600 judicial posts across the country will be subject to popular vote.

Judicial Reforms in Mexico

Opponents worry that elected judges may prioritize popularity over impartial justice. They fear political influence could compromise the integrity of the legal system.



Supporters argue the change will combat corruption and nepotism in the judiciary. The reform also introduces a Judicial Discipline Tribunal to oversee judicial conduct.



This body will have the power to sanction or remove judges. Its members will also be elected by popular vote. Mexico's lower house of Congress recently passed a law shielding constitutional amendments from legal challenges.



This move raised questions about the Supreme Court's authority to review such changes. It also sparked concerns about the balance of power between branches of government.



The court's decision not to invalidate the reform marks a turning point in Mexican politics. It signals a shift towards a more populist approach to the judiciary.



In short, this change aligns with President Sheinbaum 's vision for the country's legal system. As Mexico prepares for judicial elections in 2025, the impact of this reform remains uncertain.



The coming years will reveal whether it strengthens or weakens the country's democratic institutions. The balance between judicial independence and public accountability hangs in the balance.

