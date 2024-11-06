(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lottery market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lottery market in north America is forecasted to grow by USD 40.7 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, high penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, and rise in spending on lottery tickets.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The lottery market in north America is segmented as below:
By Platform
By Type
Scratch-off games Terminal-based games Sports lotteries
This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market in north America growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on ensuring security of lotteries and advent of government-organized lottery commissions to raise welfare funds will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the lottery market in north America covers the following areas:
Lottery market in north America sizing Lottery market in north America forecast Lottery market in north America industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market in north America vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Arizona Lottery Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. Colorado Lottery Connecticut Lottery Corp. Delaware State Lottery Florida Lottery Flutter Entertainment PLC Georgia Lottery Corp. Hoosier Lottery Missouri Lottery New York State Gaming Commission Pennsylvania Lottery Pollard Banknote Ltd. Scientific Games LLC STRATACACHE Texas Lottery Commission The California State Lottery
For more information about this report visit
