The carpet cleaning products market reached a value of USD 1.66 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial spaces and the growing applications of carpet cleaning products in various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 2.43 billion by 2032.



The increasing consumer preference for hygiene and cleanliness is driving the carpet cleaning products market growth. With the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with clean living and working spaces, there has been a significant shift towards the adoption of effective cleaning solutions. Additionally, the rising trend of home improvement and maintenance has further contributed to the increasing popularity of carpet cleaning products.

The expanding applications of carpet cleaning products in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the residential sector, these products are used to maintain the cleanliness and appearance of carpets in homes. The commercial sector utilises carpet cleaning products to ensure a clean and professional environment in offices, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. Moreover, the industrial sector benefits from carpet cleaning products in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of industrial facilities.

Further, the growing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions has led to an increased demand for innovative carpet cleaning products. With the rise of environmentally conscious consumers and the need to reduce the environmental impact of cleaning products, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly formulations. This trend is expected to boost the carpet cleaning products market expansion in the coming years, consequently driving up the carpet cleaning products market share.

North America is a significant market for carpet cleaning products, driven by the high demand for hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial spaces. The region's focus on home improvement and maintenance is also supporting market growth.

Europe is a prominent market for carpet cleaning products, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the adoption of these products. The region's emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly cleaning solutions is driving the demand for innovative carpet cleaning products.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the carpet cleaning products market, owing to the increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanisation, and rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the market growth in this region.

As per the carpet cleaning products market analysis, Latin America market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand for clean and hygienic living and working spaces. The region's focus on improving living standards and home maintenance is also supporting market growth. Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in carpet cleaning products market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Rug Doctor LLC

The Clorox Company

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Zep Inc.

Maruti Cleancare Pty. Ltd.

BISSELL Inc.

PLZ Corp.

Acdoco Ltd.

The Kroger Co. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG Key Attributes

