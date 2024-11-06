EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for 9M 2024

Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for 9M 2024 Berlin, November 6, 2024. Following the nine months' interim results of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the first nine months of the year 2024. The numbers are preliminary. In the first nine months in 2024, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated an Adjusted EBT of the continued operations of €

384.1

million (€

0.97 per share). The Net Asset Value (NAV) amounted to €

16,606.0

million; this corresponds to a NAV per share of € 41.84. The publication of the final numbers for the first nine months of the financial year 2024 is scheduled for November 8, 2024. Deutsche Wohnen Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 September 2024, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units. Important note This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements. Contact:



