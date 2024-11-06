SUSS presents new corporate design and strengthens international brand presence

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Garching, November 6, 2024 – SUSS, a leading provider of equipment and process solutions for the industry, today unveiled a new corporate design that reflects the company's innovative strength and growth. The rebranding process was initiated to meet the company's international orientation and its claim to play a leading global role in the markets addressed. Today's launch marks the start of the gradual introduction of the new corporate design, which will be presented live for the first time at the international trade fair Semicon Europa from November 12 to 15 in Munich. New brand identity for a new era In recent years, SUSS has established itself as a reliable partner to the largest companies in the semiconductor industry and has been on a strong growth path internationally. With the new claim "Growing Innovation", SUSS underlines its self-image of driving innovation and growth and shaping the technological future together with its customers. "We have fundamentally revised our corporate design to make our position as a strong partner to the semiconductor industry visible," explains Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. "The new appearance stands for our continuous growth and the high level of innovation of our company. It conveys the high standards we set for ourselves and our solutions." A modern look for the digital presence As part of the rebranding, the company is now appearing under a new brand. SUSS MicroTec will become SUSS to simplify the brand and make it more accessible internationally. In addition, the design will be more digitally oriented: with a clear, modern typography, a color scheme in dark and active green symbolizing sustainable growth and dynamism, and a striking logo that embodies the industry and the future orientation of SUSS. "Our visual appearance is often the first point of contact that customers, investors or applicants have with us. That's why it was important to us to develop a design that works well both digitally and internationally," adds Sven Koepsel, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. "The new corporate design reflects the values that SUSS stands for: courage, openness and ambition." Launch and international presentation at Semicon Europa As part of the rebranding, the website was transferred to the new design and is online as of today. The changeover to the other touch points will follow successively. Further details on the new corporate design are available on a landing page at /en/news/new-brand that presents the new visual appearance in detail and shows the new image film of SUSS. The new design can be experienced live for the first time at the upcoming Semicon Europa, where SUSS will be addressing the international trade audience with a new booth and digital presentations. Semicon Europa is one of the most important platforms for the semiconductor industry and offers the ideal opportunity to present the new brand image to a broad public.

Media contact:

Sven Koepsel

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

E-Mail:

...

Tel.: +49 89 32007151



About SUSS SUSS is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit

