Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at most areas at first, becomes moderate temperature to relatively hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at most places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at places at first becomes fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT guesting to 21 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT guesting to 21 KT at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft at places at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft rises to 6 ft at places at times.

Visibility inshore will be 3 - 8 km / 1 km or at most places at first.

Offshore will be 4 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first.

