US Presidential Elections: Trump Wins 247 Electoral Votes, Takes Lead In Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Partial results of the US presidential election showed that candidate Donald has won 247 electoral votes, compared to 214 votes for his rival Kamala Harris, who is clinging to her last hopes of winning before three states are decided.

After the Republican candidate won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia, Harris' remaining hope is to win the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but the latest data indicates that she is behind her competitor in all three states.

There are 230 million eligible voters, but only around 160 million of them are registered. However, around half of the 50 states in the United States allow registration on Election Day, while citizens can vote without registering in North Dakota. More than 85 million people have already voted by mail or early in-person.

In addition to the presidential election, voters will also vote for 34 members of the US Senate (out of 100), all 435 members of the US House of Representatives, and 11 states and two territories (Puerto Rico and American Samoa) that will hold gubernatorial elections.

