Trump Says He Will 'Help Our Country Heal'

11/6/2024 4:00:16 AM
West Palm Beach, United States: Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to help the United States heal in a speech to his cheering supporters, though he had not been widely declared winner of the White House race.
"We are going to help our country heal, we are going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly," Trump said in Florida.
Fox News has declared Trump the winner of Tuesday's US presidential election, though no other Network has yet followed suit.
