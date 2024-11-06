Macron Congratulates Trump, Vows 'Respect And Ambition'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French President Emmanuel on Wednesday congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with the US vote frontrunner "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."