High Voter Turnout Consolidates Public Participation: Minister Of Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie expressed his happiness at the large voter turnout in yesterday's on the constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar.

He said in press statements that the large voter turnout consolidates public participation and confirms national cohesion and solidarity among all members of the Qatari people.

The Minister hailed the constitutional amendments as a vital step in the path of enhancing good governance, especially since they come within the framework of the state's ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive national vision based on modernizing the legal system and developing its tools in a manner that keeps pace with regional and international transformations and enhances transparency and accountability in government work, leads to consolidating the principle of the rule of law and ensures good performance for all state institutions in the process of progress.