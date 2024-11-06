Amir Congratulates US President-Elect Donald Trump

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated President-Elect Donald on winning the US Presidential Election.

In a post on X, Amir wrote, "Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election. I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally."