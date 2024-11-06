GTN Bolsters European Growth With FCA Authorisation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is proud to announce that it has secured authorisation from the UK Conduct Authority (FCA). This strategic achievement reinforces GTN's position as a global fintech leader, enabling the company to offer a broader range of services to the European financial services community.

With FCA authorisation, GTN is set to expand its service portfolio to include Tripartite Model B services, addressing the needs of wealth managers, fintechs, and other firms authorised to trade on behalf of their clients but require custody to be supplied by a partner firm.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our European subsidiary and excited to add the UK to our portfolio of regulated entities. The FCA authorisation aligns with GTN's mission to support the vibrant European financial and fintech ecosystem," said GTN's co-founder and Group CEO, Manjula Jayasinghe, "GTN's regulatory presence in the UK now complements its existing operations in the US, Singapore, and Dubai, further reinforcing its global reach. "

With its global footprint and deep understanding of the fintech landscape, GTN is uniquely poised to meet the growing demand for innovative financial solutions in Europe.

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Brazil, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the

UAE, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit



