FBI warns around fake videos spreading misinformation around election security

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning about false information being circulated under its name, aimed at spreading misleading election-related narratives. The agency highlighted two specific instances in which fabricated videos had been disseminated, using the FBI’s name and insignia to deceive the public. These videos falsely claimed that the FBI had issued warnings for Americans to "vote remotely" due to an elevated terror threat at polling stations. The FBI clarified that these videos were not authentic and did not reflect the current security situation or the safety of polling locations.



The FBI emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting the integrity of the upcoming elections, stating that it is working closely with state and local law enforcement to address potential election-related threats. The agency reassured the public that it is dedicated to ensuring a secure environment for voters as they exercise their right to vote. The FBI also took the opportunity to dispel the misleading narrative about voting remotely, reinforcing that such guidance was not issued by the agency.



In a related update, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported that there have been no major incidents compromising election infrastructure security. CISA senior adviser Cait Conley clarified that while there have been some reports of "extreme weather and other temporary disruptions" across the country, these issues were largely anticipated and part of routine preparedness efforts. Conley noted that these disruptions did not present significant risks to the integrity of the election process.



However, severe flooding in Missouri did cause significant disruptions, including power outages at a polling site and numerous road closures that hindered voters’ ability to reach the polling location. Local authorities were working to address these issues, ensuring that voters could still participate in the election despite the challenging conditions.

MENAFN06112024000045015839ID1108855710