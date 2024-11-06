AMPCO METAL Acquires Schmelzmetall Group To Expand Capabilities And Enhance Customer Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AMPCO METAL, a global leader in copper-based alloys, is pleased to announce its of Switzerland-based Schmelzmetall Group, a renowned producer of high-performance copper alloys. This strategic acquisition strengthens AMPCO METAL's position in the and expands its offerings to better serve customers across aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing, and other advanced applications.

With the integration of Schmelzmetall's technology and expertise, AMPCO METAL can now deliver an even wider range of innovative solutions. Schmelzmetall is known for its specialized copper alloys, including Beryllium-containing powders and other high-purity materials, which offer unique advantages in demanding applications. Together, the combined companies are positioned to bring customers new capabilities and access to expanded technical resources.

Key Benefits for AMPCO METAL Customers



Expanded Additive Manufacturing Solutions : Schmelzmetall's high-performance copper-based metal powders and advanced 3D-printing capabilities enable the production of custom components with exceptional precision. AMPCO METAL now invites customers to explore opportunities in additive manufacturing using these specialized materials.

Enhanced Offerings for Aerospace and Defense : Schmelzmetall's vacuum-cast alloys offer superior reliability, with innovations in non-destructive testing that guarantee defect-free materials. These alloys are ideal for aerospace and defense applications requiring high chemical consistency and minimal porosity. Advanced Welding and Casting Expertise : The integration brings additional technical know-how in resistance welding, high-pressure aluminum injection, and low-pressure casting, supporting AMPCO METAL's commitment to offering industry-leading solutions in metal processing.

Seamless Integration for Uninterrupted Service

AMPCO METAL has begun integrating Schmelzmetall's sales team, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. During this period, customers can expect the same points of contact and continued, uninterrupted service.

A Stronger Commitment to Quality and Innovation

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver top-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Martin Lütenegger, Group CEO of AMPCO METAL. "We're excited to build on Schmelzmetall's legacy and bring new capabilities to our clients worldwide."

