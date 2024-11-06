عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VALNEVA - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: October 31, 2024


11/6/2024 2:45:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
October 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

162,494,003

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		178,365,675 Transfer into bearer form of 208 shares with double voting rights

Definitive attribution of 217,102 free ordinary shares

Double voting rights granted on 4,050 ordinary shares 		Between October 8 & 10, 2024

October 10, 2024

Between October 6 & 31, 2024 		178,241,353

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2024_11_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS October 31 2024 EN_GN

MENAFN06112024004107003653ID1108855693


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search