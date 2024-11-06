The Detailed Spatial Plan Of The Next Stage Of Kodulahe Has Been Adopted

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Tallinn City has adopted the detailed spatial plan of a 1.42 hectare plot at Soodi 6 owned by Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ, a subsidiary of Arco Vara.

In line with the adopted spatial plan, the developer is intending to build a group of houses which visually consists of three buildings but is interconnected below ground, forming the next stage of Kodulahe with a total of 62 apartments and 4 commercial premises. The building closest of Paldiski Road will have 5 floors, whereas the parts closer to the sea will have four.

CEO of Arco Vara Kristina Mustonen comments:“The entire process of the detailed spatial plan took three years from commencement to adopting, which is fast for a spatial plan. We are grateful to all people involved in this process for their contribution. Now that the spatial plan has been adopted, we are working towards acquiring a construction permit as quickly as possible. We hope that our preliminary works have been sufficient and construction can start as early as in the next few months. As Soodi 6 is located in the immediate vicinity of the increasing Merimetsa nature reserve, we are contributing to improvements of natural habitats in the scope of the project. A city square of urban enrichment full of greenery will also be built by Soodi Street, near Paldiski Road, so that people can hang out with their neighbours.”

The building rights include extending the existing road and building a new cycle and pedestrian track. Via the building rights of Soodi 6, Arco Vara contributes financially to building a kindergarten in the area over the next few years.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Tel: +372 614 4630

...