(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Plc

Stock Exchange Release

6 November 2024 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc's directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan



As part of the Aktia Group's employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2024–2025, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 105,167 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of held on 3 April 2024.



Aktia Bank Plc's share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia's annual and sustainability report.



The new shares are savings shares subscribed for the participants with the participants' savings accrued during 1 April–30 September 2024. The subscription price is 8.36 euro per share, which is based on the volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–31 October 2024 with a 10 per cent discount.



The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 20 November 2024 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 21 November 2024. The number of shares in Aktia after this share issue will increase up to 72,981,696 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

