(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6th November 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th November 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,720 Lowest price per share (pence): 787.00 Highest price per share (pence): 800.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 794.6226

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 794.6226 9,720 787.00 800.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 05 November 2024 09:05:49 51 787.00 XLON 00308759165TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:36:50 656 793.00 XLON 00308811707TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:36:50 3,537 793.00 XLON 00308811708TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:37:20 105 792.00 XLON 00308811808TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:39:51 105 791.00 XLON 00308811863TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:39:51 105 791.00 XLON 00308811864TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:41:47 158 793.00 XLON 00308811907TRLO1 05 November 2024 12:41:47 503 793.00 XLON 00308811908TRLO1 05 November 2024 13:13:08 206 797.00 XLON 00308812762TRLO1 05 November 2024 13:13:08 103 797.00 XLON 00308812763TRLO1 05 November 2024 13:13:08 103 797.00 XLON 00308812764TRLO1 05 November 2024 13:39:16 107 796.00 XLON 00308813520TRLO1 05 November 2024 14:18:19 104 794.00 XLON 00308814744TRLO1 05 November 2024 14:18:19 104 794.00 XLON 00308814745TRLO1 05 November 2024 14:18:19 103 794.00 XLON 00308814746TRLO1 05 November 2024 14:55:49 2,000 796.00 XLON 00308816962TRLO1 05 November 2024 15:11:19 209 795.00 XLON 00308817790TRLO1 05 November 2024 15:11:19 104 795.00 XLON 00308817791TRLO1 05 November 2024 15:11:19 104 795.00 XLON 00308817792TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:02:20 211 800.00 XLON 00308820678TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:02:20 105 800.00 XLON 00308820679TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:02:20 105 800.00 XLON 00308820680TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:11:41 60 800.00 XLON 00308821450TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:11:41 42 800.00 XLON 00308821451TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:17:58 13 798.00 XLON 00308822000TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:18:03 90 798.00 XLON 00308822010TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:18:03 102 798.00 XLON 00308822011TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:18:03 102 798.00 XLON 00308822012TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:21:17 10 797.00 XLON 00308822441TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:23:22 7 797.00 XLON 00308822535TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:23:22 3 797.00 XLON 00308822536TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:28:41 56 799.00 XLON 00308822949TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:28:41 142 799.00 XLON 00308822950TRLO1 05 November 2024 16:28:41 205 798.00 XLON 00308822951TRLO1





