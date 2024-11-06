عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


11/6/2024 2:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6th November 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th November 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,720
Lowest price per share (pence): 787.00
Highest price per share (pence): 800.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 794.6226

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 794.6226 9,720 787.00 800.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
05 November 2024 09:05:49 51 787.00 XLON 00308759165TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:36:50 656 793.00 XLON 00308811707TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:36:50 3,537 793.00 XLON 00308811708TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:37:20 105 792.00 XLON 00308811808TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:39:51 105 791.00 XLON 00308811863TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:39:51 105 791.00 XLON 00308811864TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:41:47 158 793.00 XLON 00308811907TRLO1
05 November 2024 12:41:47 503 793.00 XLON 00308811908TRLO1
05 November 2024 13:13:08 206 797.00 XLON 00308812762TRLO1
05 November 2024 13:13:08 103 797.00 XLON 00308812763TRLO1
05 November 2024 13:13:08 103 797.00 XLON 00308812764TRLO1
05 November 2024 13:39:16 107 796.00 XLON 00308813520TRLO1
05 November 2024 14:18:19 104 794.00 XLON 00308814744TRLO1
05 November 2024 14:18:19 104 794.00 XLON 00308814745TRLO1
05 November 2024 14:18:19 103 794.00 XLON 00308814746TRLO1
05 November 2024 14:55:49 2,000 796.00 XLON 00308816962TRLO1
05 November 2024 15:11:19 209 795.00 XLON 00308817790TRLO1
05 November 2024 15:11:19 104 795.00 XLON 00308817791TRLO1
05 November 2024 15:11:19 104 795.00 XLON 00308817792TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:02:20 211 800.00 XLON 00308820678TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:02:20 105 800.00 XLON 00308820679TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:02:20 105 800.00 XLON 00308820680TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:11:41 60 800.00 XLON 00308821450TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:11:41 42 800.00 XLON 00308821451TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:17:58 13 798.00 XLON 00308822000TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:18:03 90 798.00 XLON 00308822010TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:18:03 102 798.00 XLON 00308822011TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:18:03 102 798.00 XLON 00308822012TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:21:17 10 797.00 XLON 00308822441TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:23:22 7 797.00 XLON 00308822535TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:23:22 3 797.00 XLON 00308822536TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:28:41 56 799.00 XLON 00308822949TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:28:41 142 799.00 XLON 00308822950TRLO1
05 November 2024 16:28:41 205 798.00 XLON 00308822951TRLO1


For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

