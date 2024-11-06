Democrat Jeffries Wins House Seat For New York 8Th Congressional District

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Head of the minority in the US House of Representative Hakeem Jeffries won the reelection for the New York Eighth Congressional District, beating John Delaney.

Jeffries is the first African-American to lead a party in when he was chosen by the Democrats to lead after Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

Jeffries might become the head of the House of Representatives if the Democrats won the majority.

In contrast, Republican Bernie Moreno took the seat of Democrat Sherrod Brown in the Senate, boosting the Republicans chances to lead the Upper House. (end)

