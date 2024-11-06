Democrat Jeffries Wins House Seat For New York 8Th Congressional District
Date
11/6/2024 2:05:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Head of the Democratic minority in the US House of Representative Hakeem Jeffries won the reelection for the New York Eighth Congressional District, beating Republican John Delaney.
Jeffries is the first African-American to lead a Political party in congress when he was chosen by the Democrats to lead after Nancy Pelosi in 2022.
Jeffries might become the head of the House of Representatives if the Democrats won the majority.
In contrast, Republican Bernie Moreno took the seat of Democrat Sherrod Brown in the Senate, boosting the Republicans chances to lead the Upper House. (end)
