Republicans Win Majority Of Senate Seats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Republicans won majority of the 100 seats in the US Senate, regaining control of the upper chamber in the US for the first time in four years.

Republicans seized the Senate from Democrats by winning 51 seats so far, while Democrats won 42 seats and the results of the remaining seven seats are still undecided.

This victory gives the Party a major power in approving the appointment of the next president's members and the appointment of any judge in the Supreme Court.

Control of the House of Representatives is still undecided as the winners of 103 of 435 seats have not yet been announced.

However, Republicans have won 181 seats so far in the House of Representatives, which they currently control and headed by Republican Mike Johnson, while Democrats have won 151 seats. (end)

