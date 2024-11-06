Assembly Has Done It's Job: CM Omar After House Passes Spl Status Restoration

Reacting to the resolution passed in the assembly, chief minister said,“Assembly has done its job.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state, prompting protests by BJP members who tore copies of the document.

The resolution, which also expressed“concern” over the“unilateral removal” of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes. BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and protested.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

“That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

“We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now