Assembly Has Done It's Job: CM Omar After House Passes Spl Status Restoration
Date
11/6/2024 2:04:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday stated that the Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir has done its job after the House passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.
Reacting to the resolution passed in the assembly, chief minister said,“Assembly has done its job.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state, prompting protests by BJP members who tore copies of the document.
ADVERTISEMENT
The resolution, which also expressed“concern” over the“unilateral removal” of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes. BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and protested.
As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.
Read Also
Special Status Resolution: BJP Stages Protest, Calls It 'Anti-National Agenda'
J&K Assembly Proceedings Disrupted Amid Uproar Over Resolution On Special Status
“That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary said.
This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.
BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.
“We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06112024000215011059ID1108855532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.