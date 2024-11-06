Audiocodes Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Third Quarter Highlights



Quarterly revenues decreased by 2.2% year-over-year to $60.2 million;

Quarterly service revenues increased by 6.4% year-over-year to $32.5 million;

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.2%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 8.1%;

- Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $5.9 million;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.



Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.7%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $7.9 million;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.9 million for the quarter. AudioCodes repurchased 332,709 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $3.6 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC ), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $60.2 million compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million compared to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.9 million compared to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (v) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (vi) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments were $88.4 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2024 and purchase of property and equipment related to leasehold improvements of our new corporate headquarter in Israel, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report we have successfully executed against our strategic priorities this quarter, as we continue to make progress in our long-term goal of leading the voice services market for the UCaaS and CX markets. We continued our transformation to become a cloud software and services company with a higher proportion of recurring revenue vs. legacy perpetual revenues," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Third quarter services revenues grew 6.4% year-over-year and accounted for 53.9% of revenues, the highest on record for us. Fueling the strength of our services revenue stream as our primary growth engines were

Live managed services (consisting of Live Teams and Live CX) and conversational AI. Specifically, Live Teams business grew 21% year over year and accounted for 44% of total Microsoft business compared to 37% a year ago. On conversational AI, third quarter dollar value of contracts signed increased roughly 50% vs the year ago period.

Our success in building Live managed services and recurring revenue stream has translated to strong year-over-year ARR growth of 40%, ending 3Q at $60 million ARR, up from $48 million exiting 2023.

This success is owed to the trust we have built throughout the years with partners and enterprise customers in the voice services space. There is no better proof than our long-standing multi-year partnership with AT&T in North America,

leveraging our expertise in providing secure voice connectivity to help their business customers onboard to Microsoft Teams. This fruitful partnership has contributed multi-millions of annual recurring revenues over the last several years.

Speaking of conversational AI, strong operational momentum continues, driven by long-term tailwind of infusing AI into UC and CX workflows in customers' inexorable demand to drive ongoing productivity gains.

Accordingly, we have seen significant pick-up in pipeline activities across our entire conversational AI suite, including Voca CIC, our AI first CX solution for Microsoft Teams, SaaS Recording solutions such as Meeting Insights and interaction recording, and Voice AI Connect.

Overall, we delivered on our business priorities in the quarter, with the strength in our Live recurring businesses buttressing the healthy overall pipeline for our major practices such as Microsoft business, CX and Conversational AI.

We believe this bodes well for seeing improved top-line growth performance as we head into 2025 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In July 2024, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 1, 2025.

On July 30, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.4 million, was paid on August 29, 2024, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company acquired 332,709 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $3.6 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $11 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

