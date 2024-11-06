US Polls 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Election Day Speech

( MENAFN - Live Mint) US 2024: Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow. Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will be back to address not only her supporters but also the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.