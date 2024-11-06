Skanska: Interim Report, Third Quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting



Revenue amounted to SEK 42.8 billion (40.3); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 9 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (0.5); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 138 percent.

per share amounted to SEK 2.28 (1.41).

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 6.2 billion (0.3) for the period according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 6.5 billion (Jun 30, 2024: 1.8).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 50.8 billion (32.7). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter increased 63 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 124 percent (107).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.5 billion (1.4), representing an operating margin of 3.6 percent (3.3).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.3 billion (-0.8), including property asset impairment charges of SEK -0.3 billion.

Return on capital employed in Project Development was -0.4 percent (0.7), following weak property markets. Return on equity was 7.9 percent (9.5).

This report will also be presented at a telephone conference at 10:00 CET on November 6, 2024. The press conference will be webcast live at , where a recording of the conference will also be available later. Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions. Preferred connection (web link), for best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link . If you need to call in via telephone line, please dial +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)207 107 06 13 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13.



This and previous releases can also be found at .

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on November 6, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Winqvist, acting EVP and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Håkan Ström, acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4061751

The following files are available for download: