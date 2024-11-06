(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading and marketing company at the intersection of education and technology, is excited to announce its latest feature in the“Next Generation of Innovators” series. This initiative celebrates young innovators using scientific research to tackle critical challenges. Andrew Zhou, a student researcher from Quarry Lane School in Dublin, California, developed a machine model that precisely segments brain metastasis in MRI scans and creates 3D models of tumors for preoperative surgical planning. This innovative research shows potential for improving the accuracy of brain tumor surgeries by assisting medical surgeons in visualizing and differentiating tumor boundaries from healthy tissue with the aid of augmented reality.









Andrew's machine learning model uses a block-based 3D U-Net architecture to make brain metastasis segmentation more precise, achieving higher Dice scores than current methods. This improvement allows for more precise delineation of tumor margins, making it easier to distinguish cancerous tissue from surrounding healthy brain structures. Additionally, Andrew has streamlined the process from raw MRI data to preoperative use by integrating the model with HoloLens technology. This integration converts segmented brain images into interactive 3D models, allowing surgeons to visualize brain tumors preoperatively in augmented reality. Further development of this research could assist surgeons in planning with greater accuracy and confidence, particularly in complex brain surgeries.

“I've always been deeply passionate about programming, robotics, and artificial intelligence,” Andrew Zhou says,“I wanted to channel this passion into solving real-world problems that affect people. Neural networks and augmented reality hold the promise of revolutionizing medical care-making treatments more precise, reducing risks, and expanding access to life-saving technologies.”

Speaking on the future of this research, Andrew states:“As AI advances, I can see a future where these tools assist medical professionals to address real-world challenges-helping to manage diseases more effectively and improve lives. My research aims to contribute to this vision by improving brain cancer and disease treatments that are less harmful and achieve higher success rates with patients.”

“Andrew's integration of AI with augmented reality embodies true innovation,” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media.“His research offers a hopeful future where surgeons have improved tools to approach brain metastasis surgeries, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.”

XYZ Media's“Next Generation of Innovators” provides a platform to spotlight young researchers making strides in pivotal areas. This initiative aims to inspire the next generation to pursue impactful research and drive global solutions.

About XYZ Media

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is dedicated to integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation. The company spotlights the achievements of young leaders who are driving change and providing solutions to global challenges. XYZ Media aims to provide a platform where emerging talents can turn ideas into tangible solutions.

