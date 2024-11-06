Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 5 November 2024 to make a quarterly distribution to of NOK 1.50 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo will be traded including dividend up to and including 14 November 2024. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 15 November 2024. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 18 November 2024. The expected payment date is 25 November 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.