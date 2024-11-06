Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UN Official
Date
11/6/2024 12:18:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials. (end) aa
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.