Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UN Official

11/6/2024 12:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials. (end) aa

