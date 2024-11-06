RDPS Recognized As The Best CBSE School In North Delhi For Quality Education And Core Values

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rukmini Devi Public School (RDPS), a premier CBSE-affiliated school in North Delhi, has been recognized as the best CBSE school in the region, offering a unique blend of academic excellence, value-based education, and a nurturing environment for holistic student development.



With a commitment to fostering academic rigor, Rukmini Devi Public School (RDPS) employs innovative teaching methodologies that align with CBSE guidelines to ensure students achieve outstanding results. The school emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, preparing students for success in a competitive global landscape.



Our mission is to shape future leaders who not only excel academically but are also rooted in values, said Mrs. Anita Garg, Principal of RDPS.“We focus on a balanced approach that promotes intellectual, emotional, and ethical development, equipping our students with essential life skills.”



The school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, highly qualified faculty, and a range of extracurricular activities, including sports, music, art, and robotics. Through these, SCHOOL provides students opportunities to explore their interests and build essential skills beyond academics.



Furthermore, RDPS emphasizes a value-based curriculum, instilling principles such as respect, integrity, and social responsibility. This approach creates a compassionate and respectful community, fostering a positive school culture that encourages students to make meaningful contributions to society.



Key Highlights:



Recognized as the best CBSE school in North Delhi for its academic and value-driven education

Offers a holistic curriculum combining academics, values, and extracurriculars

State-of-the-art facilities and modern learning resources

Experienced faculty and a supportive learning environment

Rukmini Devi Public School (RDPS) continues to set new standards in education, creating well-rounded individuals ready to excel in all aspects of life. For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact:



Contact Information:



School Name : Rukmini Devi Public School (RDPS)

Email Address : ...

Website URL:

