Qurebio Ltd. To Present Its Q-1802 Clinical Phaseii Data At 2024 SITC 39Th Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QureBio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of bispecific antibodies and other engineered Biopharmaceuticals for the of cancer, inflammation, and other serious disorders, today announced that Phase II

Clinical Data of its Q-1802 program will be presented at SITC 39th annual meeting hold at Houston on November 8–9, 2024. The abstract will be found in 39th SITC annual meeting abstract (#1500), meanwhile the poster will be presented on November 9 at George R. Brown Convention Center level 1 exhibit Halls AB, Houston. A brief of the abstract information is shown as below:

A phase II trial of bispecific antibody Q-1802 in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors

Authors: Yakun Wang, Jifang Gong, Xiangdong Qu, Lin Shen



Q-1802 can target both the tumor-specific antigen Claudin18

isoform 2 (CLDN18.2) and the immune checkpoint PD-L1.

The objective response rate (ORR) is approximately 70.0% (14/20) in the 10 mg/kg group.

The proportion of Grade 3 and above adverse events in the 10 mg/kg group is approximately 55%, with good safety profile. There is no adverse events above Grade 3 and Q-1802 related death. Clinical Data shows that Q-1802 has significant anti-tumor activity.

About Q-1802

Q-1802, a humanized bispecific antibody, is the first FDA-approved and the first enter clinical trial Claudin18.2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody. It recruits multiple immune mechanisms to kill tumor cells, such as antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cell-mediated phagocytosis (ADCP), offering a novel therapeutic opportunity for Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors. Q-1802 exhibits high affinity and selectivity, and patients with low or high expression of CLDN18.2 can benefit from it. The molecular design of Q-1802 is rational and effective, the production process is robust with high yield.



Also in this conference, QureBio revealed its T-cell engage and T cell engager enhancer platforms, which can be used to develop bispecific antibodies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

About QureBio Ltd.

QureBio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biopharmaceuticals for urgent and unmet clinical needs, such as the treatment of refractory cancers, inflammation and other serious disorders, founded by experienced scientists from the relevant fields, QureBio Ltd. has built up a series of proprietary technologies for engineered bio-macromolecules, including innovative platforms for bi-specific and tri-specific antibodies.

Founded in 2017 with seed capital from Viva Bio-Innovator, QureBio Ltd. has since received a series of funds from Jundu Investment, Watson Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, New value Capital, Bocom Industrial Investment (Hangzhou) Equity Investment Partnership, Suzhou Oriza Holdings, Hangzhou CAPITAL GuoShun, Zhuhai Longmen Capital Management, Shanghai Pudong Kechuang Group, Shenzhen Lihe Hongxin Venture and Three Rivers Capital. QureBio Ltd. has secured a Series-B funding of nearly 200 million CNY.

QureBio Ltd. engages in collaboration with partners to develop novel therapeutics for unmet medical needs and has on-going cooperation with a series of industrial partners including BRL Medicine, Precision Scientific, and Hengrui Pharmaceuticals.

