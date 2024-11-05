(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor Padchcharrin Heimeaungkloon, Managing Director of Gourmet One Food Service (Thailand) Co.,Ltd. (Gourmet One), with the prestigious Master Entrepreneur title at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Thailand. The APEA is a highly regarded that celebrates the exemplary achievements of business leaders and enterprises across Asia. This esteemed accolade is a testament to Padchcharrin's outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovative approach to the food & beverage industry, which had ultimately led Gourmet One to become a prominent player in Thailand's food & beverage service sector.



Padchcharrin established Gourmet One to cater to luxury hotels and high-end restaurants seeking premium culinary offerings upon recognizing the burgeoning demand for fine food products and ingredients within Thailand's thriving tourism industry in 2007. Over the years, Padchcharrin's dedication and expertise have propelled Gourmet One to the forefront of Thailand's importers, distributors, and suppliers of premium food products from all corners of the globe.



After the company's establishment, Padchcharrin successfully paved the way for some of the world's leading, oldest, and biggest fine food product brands, such as De Cecco, Valrhona, Rougie, Westholm, Tartufi Morra Tartufalba, to enter the Thai market. The resulting sales volumes that exceeded set targets have led to esteemed brands appointing Gourmet One as their exclusive distributor in Thailand ever since. Over the years, Gourmet One has earned a solid reputation for delivering top-notch products and dependable services, backed by a dedicated team of 250 hardworking staff and a fleet of 60 temperature-controlled trucks. Holding HACCP certifications, the company further demonstrates its commitment to quality and safety. From humble beginnings, Gourmet One's remarkable growth is evident in its current market share and assets, valued at over THB 1,700 million.



In 2016, Gourmet One expanded its operations into the food retail business with Gourmet & Beverage One (Thailand), also known as GB1, and successfully launched the retail brand "Sooooo Goood" on a digital platform. In 2018, GB1 added a sausage and smokehouse unit to its operation, as well as expanded its fresh produce supply network to wholesale markets in Bangkok by acquiring "Be Good Marketing"-a fruit import company.



In 2019, Gourmet One faced significant challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Padchcharrin saw an opportunity amidst the crisis. Leveraging the company's access to imported fine food materials and a strong digital marketing platform, Gourmet One ventured into food delivery services, achieving success in a short period.



Gourmet One ventured into the restaurant business by opening "Sooooo Goood Gourmet", a Spanish & Mediterranean casual fine dining restaurant located in the rapidly developing suburban area of Bangkok in 2021. The restaurant quickly gained popularity and became a resounding success. In the following year, Gourmet One invested over THB 300 million to establish two additional outlets: "La Brace", a Mediterranean Grill House & Wine Bar, and "Bijour de Beurre Echire", a contemporary French-style bakery and café. These new establishments firmly established Gourmet One's presence in Bangkok's competitive food landscape.



Under Padchcharrin's guidance, Gourmet One's vision is to be recognized as Thailand's leading choice for food suppliers. Over the years, this vision has been embodied in its "mission with passion" to source and deliver the highest quality fresh produce, fine food products, and premium ingredients from global brands directly to customers' doorsteps. The company aims to meet all customer requirements and provide an exceptional experience that surpasses expectations while staying up-to-date with the latest food industry trends.



Looking ahead, Gourmet One plans to expand its fine food service operations to neighboring countries, focusing on Cambodia and Laos initially. In the restaurant business, Gourmet One aims to support local agriculture by sourcing more high-quality organic ingredients, based on seasonal availability while also reducing food waste. Furthermore, Padchcharrin envisions a franchising opportunity for the company's bakery-cum-café in Bangkok and other key tourist destinations like Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.









