Techmediabreaks AQUALAB Unveils Advanced Solution SKALA Dry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) , through Google, has recently achieved a victory by defeating a proposed class action lawsuit. The lawsuit accused of illegally profiting from Google Play gift card scams and refusing to refund millions of dollars to victims. A judge dismissed the case, marking a significant win for the tech giant.

This legal victory comes at a time when GOOGL's stock price is approximately $169.58, showing a slight increase of 0.20% or $0.34. The stock has traded between $168.84 and $170.11 today. This stability in stock price reflects investor confidence in Google's ability to navigate legal challenges effectively.

Over the past year, GOOGL has experienced a high of $191.75 and a low of $127.90. Despite these fluctuations, the company's market capitalization remains strong at $2.08 trillion. This impressive market cap underscores Google's dominant position in the tech industry, even amidst legal battles.

Today's trading volume for GOOGL is 6.91 million shares, indicating active investor interest. The dismissal of the lawsuit may further bolster investor confidence, potentially influencing future trading volumes and stock performance.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit



About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998 and the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Billions of people use its wide range of popular products and platforms each day, like Search, Ads, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube and Android. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN