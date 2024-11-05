Argentine President Swears In New FM
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 6 (NNN-TELAM) – Argentine President, Javier Milei, swore in Gerardo Werthein, as his new Minister of foreign affairs, the president's office said in a statement.
Werthein, a 68-year-old veterinarian and businessman, has served as Argentina's ambassador to the United States since May.
His predecessor, Diana Mondino, was removed from office by Milei on Oct 30.
Mondino's departure marks the fourth departure from Milei's cabinet since he took office in Dec, last year.– NNN-TELAM
