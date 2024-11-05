عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Argentine President Swears In New FM


11/5/2024 9:08:37 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BUENOS AIRES, Nov 6 (NNN-TELAM) – Argentine President, Javier Milei, swore in Gerardo Werthein, as his new Minister of foreign affairs, the president's office said in a statement.

Werthein, a 68-year-old veterinarian and businessman, has served as Argentina's ambassador to the United States since May.

His predecessor, Diana Mondino, was removed from office by Milei on Oct 30.

Mondino's departure marks the fourth departure from Milei's cabinet since he took office in Dec, last year.– NNN-TELAM

MENAFN05112024000200011047ID1108854959


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search