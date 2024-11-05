African Development Bank-Backed Research Highlights Potential Of Health Tech To Boost Africa’S Health Systems

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AFRICA – A new study co-funded by the African Development finds that applying to healthcare delivery, management, and research could provide more Africans with universal coverage and significantly advance Africa's progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report, titled Policy Blueprint to Fast-Track Healthtech Innovations in Public Health in Africa , examined the potential of health innovations – called health tech to benefit patients, health systems and communities across the continent.

Commissioned by HealthTech Hub Africa and produced by VillageReach, the study was funded by UBS Optimus Foundation and the African Development Bank Group's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab with financing from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The study, conducted between May 2023 and February 2024, involved data collection and stakeholder consultation with innovators, startups, investors, civil society, and government and civil society representatives across eleven African countries – Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Cameroon.

The findings offer policy guidance, specific actions and practical examples to accelerate health in Africa while supporting innovation development, testing and sustainability.

Dr Babatunde Omilola, the African Development Bank's manager for public health, security and social protection, emphasized the timeliness of the report.

“This policy blueprint comes at a very opportune time as it gives policy directions to governments across Africa who are witnessing increased entrepreneurs involved in developing innovative health tech products. The policy guidance will help create an enabling environment for products that can improve healthcare access and quality while reducing costs for millions.”

The report identified several challenges hindering mainstreaming health tech in Africa, including:



Lack of unified, comprehensive and updated policies;

Complex licensing processes;

Fragmented and poorly digitized health data systems; Insufficient funding and innovation incentives.

To address these issues, the report recommends:



Strengthening dialogue and coordination among health tech stakeholders;

Refining policies on health data access and interoperability; Accelerating innovation while safeguarding data.

The study aligns with the African Development Bank's broader efforts to improve healthcare across the continent.

In 2022, the bank approved its Strategy for Quality Health Infrastructure for Africa 2022-2030, which supports facilities like connection to water and sanitation, energy, transport, and communications services. In 2020, it adopted the Pharmaceutical Sector Action Plan to enhance local production capacities of medicines and vaccines and support research and development of pharmaceutical products.

The post African Development Bank-backed research highlights potential of health tech to boost Africa's health systems appeared first on Caribbean News Global .