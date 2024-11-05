Horizons Shines At CIIE 2024 With Global Leader Recognition In G2's Fall 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizons, a leading global Employer of Record (EOR) provider, proudly launches its latest Global HR Strategy at the 2024 China International (CIIE) from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. Under the theme "Talent Without Borders, Vision Without Limits," Horizons will showcase its commitment to empowering a borderless workforce and present its innovative SaaS HR platform, designed to enhance HR compliance, simplify payroll, and streamline employee and contractor payment for businesses worldwide..

At CIIE, Horizons will demonstrate how advancements in technology, including AI, big data, and cloud computing, are reshaping HR management. The event will also highlight Horizons' strategic collaborations with other innovators in the sector to support both global and Chinese enterprises in expanding their workforces across borders.

Coinciding with its presence at CIIE, Horizons has been recognized as a Global Leader in G2 's Fall 2024 Reports across multiple categories in Global Employment Platforms (GEP) and Contractor Management. This recognition underscores Horizons' dedication to a full range of global hiring solutions, covering both contractors and employees.

Horizons Fall 2024 G2 Recognitions



Leader in Mid-Market EMEA Contractor Management

Leader in EMEA Global Employment Platforms (GEP)

Leader in Mid-Market Global Employment Platforms (GEP) – Recognized for Easiest Admin and Easiest To Do Business With

Leader in Global Employment Platforms (GEP) – Recognized for Easiest Admin

Leader in Small-Business Global Employment Platforms (GEP) Users Love Us: Awarded for consistently high customer satisfaction ratings

"Horizons' mission is to build solutions that empower the borderless workforce, and our vision is to create equal opportunity for all," said Antoine Boquen, Horizons' CEO and Co-founder. "Our G2 recognition across multiple categories, and presence at CIIE, reflect our continued dedication to businesses of all sizes in their global hiring journey.

We firmly believe that location should be no barrier to businesses hiring the best talent, and professionals finding the best workplace.

About Horizons

Horizons is a leading global Employer of Record (EOR), transforming how businesses hire internationally. Our innovative platform simplifies global hiring by managing compliance, payroll, and payments through established local infrastructure in over 100 countries. Trusted by over 3,000 businesses, Horizons enables companies of all sizes to hire overseas talent quickly and cost-effectively.

Contacts

Lily Zhang, Digital Marketing Manager at Horizons

[email protected]



