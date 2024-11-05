(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Allarity securities between May 17, 2022 and July 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 12, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated the Dovitinib NDA's continued regulatory prospects; (2) Allarity and three of its former officers had engaged in illegal, illicit, and/or otherwise improper conduct in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA; (3) the foregoing misconduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; (4) following Allarity's announcement that it was, in fact, being investigated for wrongdoing in connection with the Dovitinib NDA and/or the Dovitinib-DRP PMA, the Company downplayed the substantial likelihood that an enforcement action would result from such investigation; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Allarity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

