Global Collagen Market Forecast To Reach $10.19 Billion By 2028 With 9.9% Annual Growth

The collagen market is set to grow from $6.38 billion in 2023 to $6.99 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is driven by rising demand for beauty products, increased awareness of skincare, and the expanding food and beverage industry, along with growth in the sports nutrition sector.

How Big Is the Global Collagen Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is projected to grow to $10.19 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by an aging population, a rising healthcare sector, increasing disposable incomes, and growth in research and development. Trends to watch include plant-based collagen, clean label products, personalized collagen supplements, the rise of digital health apps, and clinical validation of products.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Collagen Market?

The growing prevalence of obesity is significantly driving the market. Obesity increases the risk of various health issues, prompting consumers to seek solutions such as collagen supplements, which can enhance feelings of fullness and support weight management. The World Heart Federation reported that approximately 2.3 billion individuals were classified as obese or overweight in 2023, with projections suggesting this number could reach 2.7 billion by 2025. This escalating obesity trend is creating a robust market for collagen products.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Collagen Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market include Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine SPA, Gelnex Gelatin, Nippi Collagen North America Inc., Weishardt, Darling Ingredients Inc., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Foodmate Co Ltd., Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd., ConnOils LLC, Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH, Trobas Gelatine B.V., HolistaCollTech Ltd., Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Symatese Aesthetics, De Nederlandse Staatsmijnen, Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., JBS S.A, Croda International plc, PB Leiner, Italgelatine S.p.A, Gelta Medical GmbH, Titan Biotech Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Collagen Market Size?

The market is witnessing the emergence of collagen-based supplements aimed at enhancing market competitiveness. Collagen-based supplements, rich in protein found in connective tissues, are gaining popularity. For example, in March 2022, Pura Collagen launched Pura Collagen Protect, a supplement designed to bolster immune support. This product contains bioactive collagen peptides, vitamins, and minerals known for reducing fatigue and enhancing cognitive function, with natural flavors like ginger and blood orange that also offer immune-boosting benefits.

How Is the Global Collagen Market Segmented?

The collagen market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen

2) By Dosage: Powder, Liquid, Capsule

3) By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry

4) By Application: Food, Health care, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics

North America: The Leading Region in the Collagen Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Collagen Market?

Collagen refers to protein molecules composed of amino acids, providing structural support to connective tissues like skin, tendons, and bones. It is recognized for its strength and resistance to stretching.

The Collagen Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Collagen Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Collagen Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into collagen market size, collagen market drivers and trends, collagen market major players, collagen competitors' revenues, collagen market positioning, and collagen market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

