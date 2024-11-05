Antengene Presents Results From Three Investigational Programs At The 2024 SITC Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited (" Antengene ", SEHK: 6996), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that it will present results from three programs at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2024) to be held in Houston, the United States from November 6-10, 2024.

Details of Poster Presentations:

ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title:

ATG-201, a novel "2+1" CD19-targeted T-cell Engager (TCE) for the treatment of B cell malignancies and B cell related autoimmune diseases

Abstract Number: 1067

Poster Abstract Presentation at the SITC Immune Engineering Workshop

Date:

November 7, 2024

Time: 3:10 PM - 5:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

5:10 AM - 7:00 AM, Nov 8, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date:

November 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 8 - 9:00 AM, Nov 9, 2024 (Beijing Time)



CD19-targeted therapies like CAR-T and T-cell engagers (TCEs) are used for B-cell malignancies, with early success in autoimmune diseases like SLE. However, TCEs face challenges due to pharmacokinetics and cytokine release syndrome (CRS). ATG-201, a "2+1" CD19 x CD3 TCE, was developed to address these issues.

ATG-201 binds to CD19+ cells with high affinity, limiting CD3 binding and T cell activation before CD19 crosslinking, reducing the risk of CRS. It demonstrated strong B-cell depletion and anti-lymphoma efficacy in preclinical studies with lower cytokine release compared to other benchmarks.

ATG-201 demonstrated deep and durable depletion of tissue resident B cells in mice and showed potent in vivo efficacy in models for autoimmune diseases (MS, SLE). ATG-201 presents a potential therapeutic option for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, offering CD19-dependent T-cell activation and effective B-cell depletion with a low risk of CRS.

ATG-107 (FLT3

x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title: ATG-107, a novel "2+1" CD3-based T-cell Engager (TCE) targeting FLT3, demonstrates potent preclinical efficacy for the treatment of AML

Abstract Number: 1068

Poster Abstract Presentation at the SITC Immune Engineering Workshop

Date:

November 7, 2024

Time: 3:10 PM - 5:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

5:10 AM - 7:00 AM, Nov 8, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date:

November 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 9 - 10:30 AM, Nov 10, 2024 (Beijing Time)



Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common acute leukemia with poor treatment outcomes. FLT3 is over expressed in over 80% of AML cases, while its expression on normal hematopoietic stem cells is low. A novel 2+1 FLT3 x CD3 TCE, ATG-107, was developed to target FLT3, redirecting T-cells to attack AML cells.

ATG-107 binds bivalently to FLT3, concealing the CD3 binding site until FLT3 is engaged. Preclinical studies showed strong T-cell activation and cytotoxicity against AML cells, regardless of FLT3 mutation status, and potent in vivo anti-AML efficacy in PBMC humanized mouse models. ATG-107 presents a promising therapeutic strategy for a broad AML patient population, offering FLT3-dependent T-cell activation and potent preclinical efficacy.

ATG-106 (CDH6 x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title:

ATG-106, a novel "2+1" format CDH6-targeted T-cell Engager (TCE), shows potent T cell dependent cytotoxicity and in vivo anti-tumor efficacy

Abstract Number: 1069

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date:

November 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 8 - 9:00 AM, Nov 9, 2024 (Beijing Time)



CDH6 is a type II cadherin protein involved in calcium-dependent cell-cell adhesion, and its overexpression has been identified in several cancer types, including ovarian cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and thyroid cancer.

ATG-106, a "2+1" CDH6 x CD3 TCE, was designed to address CRS challenge by targeting CDH6 and activating T cells only in the presence of CDH6-positive cells, minimizing CRS risk. Preclinical studies showed strong binding affinity to CDH6+ cells and potent T-cell-dependent cytotoxicity. It induced lower cytokine release in vitro compared to benchmarks.

In vivo studies using ovarian cancer xenograft models demonstrated that ATG-106 achieved significant tumor growth inhibition (TGI) with tumor shrinkage and complete remission observed in multiple treatment groups. ATG-106 exhibited strong anti-tumor efficacy and T-cell activation in preclinical ovarian cancer models, supporting its potential for further clinical evaluation.

About the AnTenGagerTM Platform

The AnTenGagerTM Platform is a proprietary "2+1" T cell engager (TCE) platform developed by Antengene.

AnTenGagerTM TCE simultaneously binds to disease-associated antigens (targets) and a unique conformational epitope on CD3 that expressed on T-cells. The bivalent binding to the targets enables detection and depletion of cells with low expression of the targets. In addition, AnTenGagerTM TCE activates T cells in a target-dependent manner so that it demonstrates a lower risk of systemic CD3 activation and cytokine release syndrome (CRS), potentially paving the way for their use in autoimmune diseases, hematological malignancies, and solid tumors.

Our extensive and diverse pipeline features promising TCEs that aim to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases and hematology/oncology, with best-in-class/first-in-class potential. A few of our lead programs in the IND-enabling stage include ATG-201, a CD19 x CD3 TCE for B cell related autoimmune diseases; ATG-102, a LILRB4 x CD3 TCE for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia; ATG-106, a CDH6 x CD3 TCE for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer; ATG-107, a FLT3 x CD3 TCE for AML; and ATG-110, a LY6G6D x CD3 TCE for microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (" Antengene ", SEHK: 6996) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of " Treating Patients Beyond Borders ".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: [email protected]

Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:

Peter Qian

E-mail: [email protected]

Mobile: +86 13062747000

