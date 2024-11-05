Bengaluru Man Stuck In Traffic For 2 Hours Orders Food, 'Delivered In 10 Minutes' Netizens Go Crazy - 'Pehle Khana...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru, the IT hub of India infamous for its packed roads and traffic congestion, witnessed yet another astonishing moment that is in the spotlight. A local resident took to social X (formerly Twitter) to share the quintessential moment of his life. He expressed fascination at the fact that the food he ordered was delivered within minutes while the traffic did not budge along the route.

The photos validating the local's experience were enough to create social media buzz. Let's check out what really happened that had garnered netizens' attention.

| Bengaluru: Speeding Mercedes Benz kills woman, drunk driver refuses to stop

Explaining the strange incident, the resident named Arpit Arora said that he was stuck in traffic for two hours. Hence, he decided to order food online but to his surprise, it was delivered in just 10 minutes while the traffic remained at a standstill. The caption to the post uploaded on November 5 reads,“Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES 😭😭(khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi).”

| Bengaluru man dies after sitting on 'bucket of crackers' in bet for autorickshaw

One of the images shared by Arora shows his car in a gridlock of heavy traffic. Another shows the Swiggy delivery boy turning up with the order. The third and last image of the series shows the burger, ready to satiate the driver's hunger.

| Delhi wakes up to thick smog layer as AQI remains 'very poor' post-Diwali; watch

The viral post has garnered around 65,000 views and numerous comments. A user satirically remarked,“10 minute me khana bhi deliver ho gaya. Itne jaldi to crush ka reply bhi nahi aata.” Another user shared his experience,“Reminds me of the day when I left a friend's place in Whitefield at 6 and reached my hotel at 9:30.”

A third one commented,“Welcome to namma Bengaluru then u must be habituated to this.. or else best option to leave the place.”



A fourth user wrote,“Have done this twice.. it's pretty nice.” A fifth user commented,“Entrepreneurs in Bangalore are on another level, looking for profit even in traffic.” Another user said,“Pehle khana phir ghar jana.”

Traffic Quality Index (TQI) recently labelled Karnataka's capital as India's most congested city. On the TQI scale, Bengaluru occupied the "extreme congestion" category. Bengaluru was followed by Mumbai with a score of 787, while Delhi and Hyderabad trailed with scores of 747 and 718, respectively.