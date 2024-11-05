(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 - The last mile delivery market in Brazil size is estimated to grow by USD 4.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

15.4%

during the forecast period. Premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing integration of last mile delivery models with courier , express, and parcel companies. However,

operational challenges for last mile delivery companies

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (B2C and B2B), End-user (E-commerce,

Food and groceries delivery, Pharmaceuticals, and

Others), and Geography (South America) Region Covered Brazil Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche

Bahn AG, DHL Express Ltd, DSV AS, FarEye

Technologies Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic,

Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., J B Hunt

Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel

Management AG, Mara Labs Inc., Nippon Express

Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Group Ltd., Schneider

Electric SE, SNCF Group, United Parcel Service

Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The last mile delivery market in Brazil is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of various models with courier, express, and parcel companies. The e-commerce sector's increasing demand for parcel delivery has led logistics vendors to adopt last mile delivery models, offering regular, same-day, and instant delivery services. While price remains a crucial factor for most online shoppers, faster delivery options are essential for time-sensitive products like medicines and groceries. This competition among e-commerce players for superior services is driving alliances with parcel and courier companies, fueling market expansion.



The last mile delivery market is currently experiencing significant growth, with a focus on improving efficiency and reducing costs. Proactive delivery methods, such as predictive analytics and real-time tracking, are trending. Drones and self-driving vehicles are also being explored for their potential in streamlining the delivery process. Urban consignment centers and micro-fulfillment centers are becoming popular solutions for dense areas. E-commerce companies are investing in technology to optimize their logistics networks and provide faster delivery times. The use of digital technologies, such as mobile apps and online tracking, is increasing to enhance the customer experience. Overall, the last mile delivery market is evolving to meet the growing demands of e-commerce and the need for faster, more efficient delivery solutions.



Market

Challenges



Last mile delivery operations face significant challenges in achieving profitability, transparency, and efficiency. While long-distance logistics costs are low, individual deliveries to multiple locations drive up last mile costs, primarily due to labor and fuel expenses. Intense competition based on pricing and delivery time compels companies to maintain low costs, yet customers demand real-time tracking, necessitating expensive technologies like RFID sensors and tracking codes. These operational challenges may hinder the growth of the last mile delivery market in Brazil. Last Mile Delivery: Overcoming Challenges in the Final Leg of Supply Chain Last Mile Delivery (LMD) refers to the final leg of the supply chain, from the transportation hub to the end consumer's doorstep. This critical stage faces numerous challenges that impact timely and cost-effective delivery. Technology plays a significant role in LMD. The use of advanced technologies like real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automation helps optimize delivery routes and improve efficiency. However, challenges such as traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure, and unpredictable weather conditions can hinder on-time delivery. Another challenge is the increasing demand for same-day and two-day delivery, which puts pressure on logistics providers to optimize their operations and manage their resources effectively. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the growing number of online shoppers have led to an increase in parcel volume, further complicating LMD. To address these challenges, logistics providers are exploring various solutions, such as implementing dynamic routing, investing in alternative delivery methods like drones and autonomous vehicles, and collaborating with local delivery partners to expand their reach and improve service levels.

Segment Overview



This last mile delivery market in Brazil report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 B2C 1.2 B2B



2.1 E-commerce

2.2 Food and groceries delivery

2.3 Pharmaceuticals 2.4 Others

3.1 South America

1.1

B2C-

The B2C last mile delivery market in Brazil has experienced significant growth in the past five years, driven by the increase in e-commerce sales. Operators focus on enhancing residential customer experience with services like next-day and same-day delivery , real-time tracking, and easy returns. Companies utilize big data and consumer analytics to optimize delivery routes and reduce pre-last mile logistics time, resulting in faster deliveries and lower fuel usage. These strategies will continue to boost the growth of the B2C last mile delivery market in Brazil.

Research Analysis

In the agricultural industry, last mile delivery plays a crucial role in ensuring the timely and efficient distribution of crop protection products, soil improvement solutions, and water purification systems to farmers. Diagnostic services and plant breeding innovations are also essential for optimizing crop yields and addressing sustainability considerations. The production of nanoparticles is a cutting-edge technology that enhances the efficiency of various agricultural inputs. On-demand services have revolutionized the logistics process, enabling the establishment of local hubs and distribution centers that cater to urban congestion areas. Retail stores and e-commerce platforms have integrated same-day delivery services, utilizing route optimization and delivery time segment strategies to cater to B2C consumers. UPS and other shipping companies have optimized their operations to meet the demands of the agricultural industry, ensuring brand reputation and consumer satisfaction at the front door.

Market Research Overview

The Last Mile Delivery market refers to the final leg of the supply chain, which involves transporting goods from a transportation hub or distribution center to the end consumer's doorstep. This critical stage of the delivery process requires efficient and reliable logistics solutions to ensure timely and accurate delivery. Factors influencing the Last Mile Delivery market include increasing consumer expectations for faster delivery times, the rise of e-commerce, and the growing popularity of on-demand delivery services . Technological advancements, such as real-time tracking and automation, are also transforming the Last Mile Delivery landscape. Additionally, the use of alternative delivery methods, such as drones and autonomous vehicles, is gaining traction to address the challenges of congested urban areas and reduce delivery costs. Overall, the Last Mile Delivery market is a dynamic and evolving sector that requires continuous innovation and adaptation to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service



B2C

B2B

End-user



E-commerce



Food And Groceries Delivery



Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geography South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

