Eastside Distilling, Inc. To Report 2024 Third Quarter Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024

Eastside Distilling, (NASDAQ: EAST ) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and a recently acquired pioneering mortgage company that operates an end-to-end, all-digital, AI-enhanced for and property investors

will report its third quarter results after the closes on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:00pm Eastern Time to review results.

2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Date and Time : Thursday, 14, 2024; 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information : Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at .



Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 8629688. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at

for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAST ) is a producer of award-winning craft spirits, including whiskey, vodka, and rum. Founded in Portland, Oregon, Eastside is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, delivering exceptional products that reflect the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

The Company recently closed on a merger with Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline is a technology-driven mortgage lender offering a fully digital, AI-enhanced, platform that simplifies and accelerates the home financing process for homeowners and property investors. Based in Providence, RI, Beeline is dedicated to transforming the mortgage industry through innovative technology and customer-centric solutions.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

