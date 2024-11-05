Eastside Distilling, Inc. To Report 2024 Third Quarter Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PORTLAND, Ore. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST ) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and a recently acquired pioneering mortgage technology company that operates an end-to-end, all-digital, AI-enhanced platform for homeowners and property investors
will report its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 5:00pm Eastern Time to review results.
2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Date and Time : Thursday, 14, 2024; 5:00pm ET
Call-in Information : Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.
Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at .
Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 8629688. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at
for 90 days.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAST ) is a producer of award-winning craft spirits, including whiskey, vodka, and rum. Founded in Portland, Oregon, Eastside is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, delivering exceptional products that reflect the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.
About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.
The Company recently closed on a merger with Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.
Beeline is a technology-driven mortgage lender offering a fully digital, AI-enhanced, platform that simplifies and accelerates the home financing process for homeowners and property investors. Based in Providence, RI, Beeline is dedicated to transforming the mortgage industry through innovative technology and customer-centric solutions.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.
SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108854418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.