Law Firms File Medical Negligence Lawsuit Over Severe Bedsore At Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of Holobar's Pressure Injury (Bedsore) at Baptist Health

Photo of Baptist Medical Center - Little Rock

Lawsuit Seeks Compensation for Gruesome Bedsore that Tortured Patient during her Final Sixteen Months of Life

- Thomas G. Buchanan

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Thomas G. Buchanan and Taylor King & Associates, P.A. have filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Pulaski County, Arkansas (Case No. 60CV-24-9587), on behalf of the Estate of Carolyn Holobar, deceased.

The complaint alleges negligence and medical malpractice against Baptist Health d/b/a Baptist Health Medical Center – Little Rock, Diamond Risk Insurance, LLC, and unnamed John Doe defendants. The lawsuit seeks damages for the development and deterioration of a severe pressure injury (bedsore ) that afflicted Ms. Holobar during the final sixteen months of her life.

According to the complaint, 78-year-old Ms. Holobar was admitted to Baptist Health Medical Center – Little Rock on December 6, 2022, with respiratory distress and other health issues. The lawsuit claims that during her hospitalization, she developed a gruesome pressure injury to her sacrum due to prolonged unrelieved pressure, inadequate repositioning, and delays in wound care consultation. The injury allegedly caused significant pain, suffering, and mental anguish.

Attorney Thomas G. Buchanan stated,“Ms. Holobar endured unnecessary and excruciating pain due to the hospital's failure to provide routine care in preventing pressure injuries . We are dedicated to seeking justice for her suffering.”

Attorney Kenneth“Rusty” Mitchell of Taylor King & Associates added,“Pressure injuries are preventable with proper care. This lawsuit highlights the critical importance of adhering to medical standards to protect vulnerable patients.”

The lawsuit alleges that Baptist Health failed to:

.Implement and follow an adequate care plan for pressure wound prevention.

.Provide consistent and timely pressure relief by repositioning Ms. Holobar every two hours.

.Promptly consult wound care specialists upon early signs of skin injury.

.Provide adequate nutrition to support skin integrity and healing.

.Accurately diagnose and treat the pressure injury, allegedly mischaracterizing it as“skin failure.”

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and other related damages.

Thomas G. Buchanan

Law Office of Thomas G. Buchanan

+1 501-296-9820

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.