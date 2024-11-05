Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Avondale Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Amenity-laden Fire Sky at
Alamar
is
set to debut on Saturday, November 9
AVONDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Fire Sky at Alamar (RichmondAmerican/FireSkyAtAlamar ), an exciting addition to the popular Alamar masterplan. This inviting Maricopa County community boasts four exceptional single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after SeasonsTM Collection (RichmondAmerican/Seasons ), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.
Community tours ( RichmondAmerican/FireSkyGO )
Continue Reading
The Elderberry is one of the four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Fire Sky at Alamar in Avondale, Arizona.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Fire Sky at Alamar
for community and model home tours on Saturday, November 9,
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
More about Fire Sky at Alamar:
New single-and two-story homes from the $400s
Four inspired SeasonsTM Collection floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,730 to 2,380 sq. ft.
Designer-curated finishes & fixtures
Community pool, splash pad, dog park, sports courts, picnic areas, playgrounds & more
Close proximity to the Sierra Estrella Mountains & downtown Phoenix
Agate and Elderberry models open for tours
Fire Sky at Alamar
is located at 12388 W. Trumbull Road in Avondale. For more information, call 623.694.6707 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108854367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.