3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM ) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024.

3M

has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of

Sept. 30, 2024,

3M

had 544,558,607 common shares outstanding and 57,636 shareholders of record.

About

3M

3M

(NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global

team uniquely addresses the

opportunities and challenges

of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next

at

3M/news .

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

651-733-1807

or

Diane Farrow

612-202-2449

or

Eric Herron

651-233-0043

Media Contact:

Sean Lynch

[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED