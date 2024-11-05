Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Board Resignation
Date
11/5/2024 5:16:09 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande mining Corporation (the“ Company ” or“ CEG ”) (CSE:CEG) announces that, after many years of service, Mario Hernandez, has decided to resign from the Board of Directors and in all other capacities with CEG. Mr. Hernandez has served on the Board since 1997 and provided much support, knowledge and advice to the Company over the years. The Board wishes Mr. Hernandez all the best and thanks him for his long and dedicated service to the Company.
For further information, contact:
Peter Hogg, CFO and interim CEO
James Mac Auliffe
E-Mail: ...
Telephone: +56 9 9837 4476
Website:
MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108854346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.