Fundamental Global Inc. Merchant Banking Client Aldel Financial II Inc. Announces Closing Of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mooresville, NC, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundamental Global (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (“Fundamental Global” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that Aldel II Inc. (Aldel Financial II”), one of the Company's merchant holdings, has successfully completed a $230 million initial public offering.

Aldel Financial II is a newly organized special purpose company led by Chairman and CEO Robert Kauffman, former co-founder of Fortress Group, LLC. Aldel Financial II intends to use the net proceeds to consummate its initial business combination.

Following Aldel Financial II's IPO, the Company's holding position includes:



203,571 Aldel Financial II Class B Ordinary Shares

28,170 Aldel Financial II Private Units, consisting of:



28,170 Class A common shares and

14,085 $11.50 5-year warrants 33,044 Aldel Financial II $15.00 10-year warrants



About Fundamental Global Inc.

Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services.

The FG® logo and Fundamental Global® are registered trademarks of Fundamental Global LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information included herein, this press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

