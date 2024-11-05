Lifeward To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the“Company”), a global leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life's passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 results before the markets open on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-316-0561 International (U.S) 1-412-317-0690 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-80-9212373 Access Code Please reference the“Lifeward Earnings Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company's website at GoLifeward.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: . An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit .

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Lifeward Media Relations:

Kathleen O'Donnell

VP Marketing & New Business Development

Lifeward

E: ...

Lifeward Investor Contact:

Mike Lawless

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward

E: ...